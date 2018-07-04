Health sessions for Fylde coast young children

New drop-in groups for children between 10 and 16 with mental illnesses have been launched across the Fylde coast.

They have been set up by independent health group Healthwatch Blackpool, and will be held at Talbot and Brunswick Children’s Centre, in Gorton Street, North Shore, from 6-8pm on Tuesdays, and at The Zone, in Milton Street, Fleetwood, from 6.30-8.30pm on July 11 and 25, and then fortnightly each Wednesday.

To arrange for your child to attend the groups, which will feature sports and arts and crafts, among other things, email team leader John Stainton on john.stainton@nhs.net

One-to-one sessions for those who need help and support will also be offered, alongside group work aimed at building self-esteem and improving overall mental health, Healthwatch said.