Headteacher’s delight at a ‘fantastic’ first year

The headteacher of Fylde’s biggest school has paid tribute to the backing of staff, pupils, and parents after what he has describes as a ‘fantastic’ first year at the helm.

Ray Baker took charge of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College last January after the retirement of Phil Wood, who was headteacher there for 15 years following a stint as head at Hodgson Academy in Poulton.

Impressive GCSE results in the summer delighted Mr Baker, as did the swansong exam performances of the final students to sit A-levels at the Ansdell-based school, following the earlier decision to close its sixth form.

And with the 1,400-pupil school – affectionately known as ‘LSA’ – now financially secure, the headteacher said it is looking forward to a very exciting future.

“It has been a fantastic first year for me,” he said. “Phil was a highly regarded, long-standing headteacher who had a skilled and experienced leadership team.

“Since joining, it is clear that LSA has many amazing teachers and is full of incredible children.

“It is also fortunate to have some of the most supportive parents I have had the fortune to work with.

“The results last summer were a wonderful testament to the hard work of the staff, students and families.

“The future is exciting.

“We have reported to governors that we are financially secure and we are looking forward to the replacement of some of our older buildings, giving us a fantastic new resource. I am truly proud and privileged to be here.”