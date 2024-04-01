Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old Blackpool man who has been missing since Saturday evening.

Zhiwar Bahrami was last seen on Preston New Road – walking past the Toby Carvery and heading towards the town centre– just after 9pm on Saturday eveving.

He is described as being 5ft 8, with thick dark wavy hair and has a short black beard. He speaks with a Kurdish accent.

Police have said that Zhiwar may be confused and have urged the public not to approach him.

Blackpool Police have said he may ask for directions to the nearest bus or train station as there is a strong possibility he is attempting to get to East Lancashire, particularly Colne.

He was last seen wearing a plain grey tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

"We also want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into an assault on an emergency worker."

Anyone with information on Zhiwar’s whereabouts or anybody with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which covers Preston New Road after 9pm yesterday should get in contact with the police via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting log 1240 of 29th March 2024.