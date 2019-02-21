Have you seen missing Blackpool man James Fox?

Have your say

Police are growing increasingly concerned over a Blackpool man who has been missing since the weekend.

They are appealing for information which will assist them in locating James Fox, aged 34yrs old.

He has been reported missing from home from the Waterloo area of South Shore on Sunday, February 17.

PC Schofield said: "We are growing increasingly worried about James.

"If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, or you see this post yourself James, please make contact with Blackpool Police."

They should phone 101, quoting log number LC-20190217-1120