Have you got any garlic bread...?

Comedian Peter Kay’s love affair with the Fylde coast continues after he was snapped enjoying a nice Italian meal at a Lytham restaurant.

The Bolton star - a regular at the Cottage chippy in Marton - posed for pictures at Gusto on Thursday night.

Gusto posted on Facebook: “It was lovely to have Peter Kay for dinner at GUSTO Lytham tonight. Good luck with your new tour...we can’t wait!”

He is pictured with fellow funnyman Bobby Ball and Benjamin Jakes, duty manager at Gusto.

After eight years away from the stage Peter is back with another live tour.

In a statement the comedian said he would “returning to his most successful hobby - stand-up”.

“I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

“As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, and Twitter. I can’t wait to get back up on stage.”

The mammoth tour stretches from April-June 2019.

Before then, the Phoenix Nights star will perform at the Pavilion Theatre in the Winter Gardens in July.

Tickets were auctioned Chris Evans’ Radio 2 show with the highest bid coming in at £40,150.

Peter will be putting the winning bidders up in B&Bs overnight and getting them fish and chips from the Cottage chippy.