Have bouncy castles become too dangerous?

Following the the death of a 3-year-old girl at the weekend, an MP has called for a temporary ban on public bouncy castles and inflatables. James Graves investigates to see if the once innocent children’s party attraction has a future.

When you think of bouncy castles, you imagine children jumping about having fun with not a care in the world or even adults joking about,reliving their youth.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene.

However bouncy castles and inflatables could have a rocky future following one MP’s demands to have them temporarily banned in public following the death of 3-year-old Ava-May Littleboy on Sunday.

Robert Halfon, MP for Harlow has called for an “urgent investigation” into the regulation of inflatables after Ava-May was reportedly thrown 30ft from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach in Norfolk.

This also follows the death of 7-year-old Summer Grant who died in Mr Halfon’s constituency when the bouncy castle she was on broke free from its moorings.

The bouncy castle workers, married couple William and Shelby Thurston, aged 29 and 26, were each jailed for three years after being found guilty of manslaughter by negligence.

Bouncy castles account for 10,000 injuries.

Mr Halfon said: “There should be a temporary ban on bouncy castles and inflatables in public areas until we can ensure they are safe.

“These are two tragic deaths of two beautiful little children in the space of a few years and there needs to be an urgent investigation in the regulation and inspection regimes.

“You cannot risk a tragedy like this happening again.”

Phil Raw owns Bouncing About, a bouncy castle hire company in Cleveleys, and has called the incident a tragedy.

He says that there is a difference between bouncy castles and inflatables as well as saying bouncy castles still remain “100% safe” as long as the operators are compliant.

He said: “Comparing bouncy castles and inflatables are like comparing motorbikes with bicycles.

“It is impossible for a bouncy castle to explode. If the fan packed in it would just deflate. The difference with an inflatable is they can be sealed units without fans.

“I don’t know much about them because I don’t use them. I have 100% confidence in all of my equipment.”

The owner of North Shore based Blackpool Bounce, who asked not to be named, said that it was a sealed unit inflatable that exploded, not a bouncy castle

He also referred to PIPA - the Pertexa Inflatable Play Accreditation, an inspection scheme set up by the inflatable play industry to ensure that inflatable play equipment conforms to recognised standards.

Health and safety law states that all bouncy castle and inflatable equipment used “as a slide or for bouncing on” by members of the public must be regularly tested by a “competent” person.

An inspection needs to be carried out before a bouncy castle or inflatable is used for the first time however after that it is every year.

A spokesperson for Weeton-based Starlite Entertainment says it’s not the equipment that is unsafe, it is the bad operators in the industry which can harm the reputable companies.

She said “Some companies don’t correctly peg or restrain bouncy castles or put them up when it’s too windy.

“You’ll get some people who do it as a quick money-earner and they aren’t insured or have the experience to do it.

“It’s not just children that can get hurt but adults and babies as well.”

“I think that there should be a new regulatory body set up so that it’s properly regulated to make sure that companies are not negligent.

The youth organisation, The Boys Brigade, says more than 10,000 injuries occur each year on bouncy castles and inflatables, which include cuts, broken bones, and head and neck

injuries.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Most of the injuries are caused by children bouncing off the inflatable and onto the ground, being hit by other children or just falling awkwardly.”