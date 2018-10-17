Have a spooky time down at the Freckleton, Poulton and Thornton libraries

There are a range of entertaining activities to be enjoyed by children and young people in Fylde and Wyre libraries this half-term holiday.

Activities include a spooky story time and taking part in a Halloween and Bonfire Night craft session, as well as sessions to make Viking warrior helmets or taking part in Batman puzzles and games.

Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We’ve got lots of fun activities taking place in libraries for the half-term

holiday.

“Many of them are suitable for children and young people of different ages.

“Whatever the weather, families can come along and have an enjoyable time.”

There’s no need to book a place for most of the activities and many of them are free.

Some of the libraries holding activities include Freckleton, Poulton and Thornton, inset.

More information about all of the events is available at bit.ly/halfterminlancs

Anyone who lives in the UK can join a Lancashire library, either online or by visiting in person.

It’s free and there are no age restrictions. Call 0300 123 6703 for details.