Have a go............at weightlifting

The variety of weightlifting disciplines mean this is a sport for anyone to take part in

Why: It is a challenging and rewarding sport that gives a great workout. As long as the correct technique is used and sensible weights are lifted.

Fylde Weightlifting Club, based at Fortitude Fitness on Poulton Industrial Estate, and the increasing number of women taking up the sport....Club organisers Alex Meighan and Nicole Booth

How it works: The principles of weightlifting can form the basis of anybody’s exercise regime.

It is easy to monitor the progress every time you are able to lift a new weight. There are lots of opportunities to start lifting and local gyms are a great place to start. There are approximately 50 British Weightlifting accredited clubs around the UK.

Benefits: Weightlifting helps boost your strength, muscle definition and energy levels. Depending on the style of weightlifting programme you perform, it can either build the size of your muscles or make them longer and leaner.

Give it a go at:

Charlotte Wareing, who has 37 world records across all three weightlifting federations.

Sportesse PT Lifters

Situated in Yarrow Mill, Yarrow Road, Preston, the team offer one-to-one conditioning and strengthening, Olympic weightlifting and group strength. British Weighlifting accredited http://www.sportesse-pt.com/training

Fortitude Strength & Conditioning, Poulton

British Weightlifting accredited. Group sessions are led by two to four coaches offering mobility drills, strength and conditioning drills, and a variety of Olympic and power lifts http://fortitudefit.co.uk

The Hive - Crossfit, Lancaster

CrossFit Central Lancaster is a Lancaster-based strength and conditioning facility offering a varied, functional and effective fitness programme. Each workout is scaled to meet the needs of every individual and ability level. http://crossfitcentrallancaster.com

Reebok Crossfit Preston

CrossFit Spectrum is a Preston-based strength and conditioning facility providing elite CrossFit training for everyone.

www.crossfitspectrum.com