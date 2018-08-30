Have a go at... Skydiving in Lancashire

Parachuting, or skydiving, is a method of falling from a high point, involving the control of speed during the descent with the use of a parachute or parachutes.

Why: Parachuting is performed as a recreational activity and a competitive sport, widely considered an extreme sport due to the risks involved.

How it works: Participants go through intense training with a qualified instructor before either jumping solo, or in a tandem with an instructor. Jumpers are kitted out with the necessary equipment - ie parachute.

The individual manually deploys a small pilot-chute which catches air and pulls out the main parachute. They can either use the “throw-out”, where the skydiver pulls a toggle attached to the top of the pilot-chute in a small pocket outside the main container: or the “pull-out”, where the skydiver pulls a small pad attached to the pilot-chute which is stowed inside the container.

Benefits: Despite the initial fear, jumpers experience a great thrill and adrenaline rush, especially when floating down.

Skydive North West: Cark Airfield, Moor Lane, Flookburgh. Tandem skydive £230. Solo training course £190. For more information visit http://www.skydivenorthwest.co.uk

Black Knights Parachute Centre: Hillam Lane, Cockerham, Lancaster. A choice of 11,000ft or the daring 15,000ft.

Prices for a tandem skydive are from £150 to £230. For more information http://www.bkpc.co.uk/product/tandem-skydive/

iFly Manchester: Indoor skydive at Trafford Quays Leisure Village, 9 Trafford Way, Stretford, Manchester. From £39.99 to £69.99. For more information visit http://www.iflyworld.co.uk/locations/manchester/

