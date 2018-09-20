Have a go at .... bird watching in Lancashire

Have your say

Bird watching is wildlife observation and can be done as a recreational activity or citizen science.

Why: Bird watching is a popular and relaxing hobby enjoyed by millions each year.

How it works: Bird watching can be done with the naked eye, through a visual enhancement device like binoculars and telescopes, by listening for bird sounds, or by watching public webcams.

Many bird species are more easily detected and identified by ear than by eye.

Most birdwatchers pursue this activity for recreational or social reasons, unlike ornithologists, who engage in the study of birds using formal scientific methods.

Benefits: Bird watching requires watchers to spend time in the great outdoors where they soak up vitamin D from the sun, breathe fresh air, and commune with animals. As a result, it is a very meditative activity.

There is also a strong sense of community, as hobbyists take pleasure in discussing their findings.

Give it a go at:

Leighton Moss: Storrs Lane, Silverdale, Carnforth. It boasts the largest reed bed in north-west England and is home to a wide range of spectacular wildlife including otters, bearded tits, marsh harriers and water rail.

Martin Mere: Fish Lane, Burscough. Martin Mere is home to thousands of species of wildlife. Recent sightings include marsh harrier, buzzards, kestrel and Sparrowhawks.

Brockholes: Preston New Road, Preston. Birders flock to the reserve over winter to see red kite, bittern, great white egret and little egret. The wetland and woodland nature reserve includes a floating visitor village.

Wyre Estuary Country Park: River Road, Stanah, Thornton. Visitors can join the rangers to look at both woodland/garden birds and the waders and wildfowl found on the estuary.