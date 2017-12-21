Happy memories made at spectacular day

This Christmas will be one to remember for Tom and Sian Colley - their first as a married couple.

They married at Singleton Lodge in a day which they described as spectacular and one which formed many happy memories.

Tom and Sian Colley. Photos: Phil Wolstencroft at Fylde Coast Photography

Now looking forward to Christmas, Tom, an electrician, and Sian say they will be spending it at home with their son, visiting relatives and enjoying family time.

They first met eight years ago in the Burn Naze pub in their home town of Thornton.

They chatted over a drink with mutual friends and over time they bumped into each other more frequently until Sian agreed to a date at the River Wyre Hotel.

The proposal came at a family occasion.

Wedding of Tom and Sian Colley

Sian, 26, a health and social care assessor, explained: “We chose the ring together, but it needed to be made and we were told it could take up to six weeks.

“Eight weeks went by and still no proposal and then Tom finally admitted he was yet to ask my dad’s permission.

“Over a family meal - he had the guts to do it in front of all the family and my dad agreed.

“When we got home he got the ring out and got down on one knee and popped the question!”

The couple now live in Norbreck having bought a house there three years ago. They had lots of help from their family to finance their wedding as Sian had been on maternity leave with their baby boy Jesse-James. Their friends also helped with the finer details to bring their wedding together.

The big day dawned and Sian was fresh after a full body massage the night before - a gift from her mum.

“We stayed in the night before and had pizza with my mum and bridesmaids,” said Sian. “We had an early night as the make up artist was arriving at 5.30am!

“We had two hairdressers, a make up artist and needed to be ready for noon when the cars arrived.

“Our first dance was to John Legend “All of Me” and we had duo Zeta and Lee for entertainment and they were fantastic.

“My dad’s speech was the highlight and there was not a dry eye.

“It was perfect - the day our lives were made complete.”

And Tom, 38, added: “It was the best day... I wish I could do it all over again!”

They enjoyed a holiday in the summer with their little boy and a long weeked, just the two of them to Ibiza.

Those who made the day special:

Bride’s parents: Jim and Tracy Flanaghan

Groom’s parents: Malcolm and Linda Colley

Best man: Craig Dawson

Chief bridesmaid: Katie Liptrot

Flowers Sonje Jones

Bridesmaids: Siobhan Flanagan, Kathryn Miller, Joanne Dawson, Samantha Colley

Flower girl: Ava Miller

Photos: Phil Wolstencroft at Fylde Coast Photography