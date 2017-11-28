Handy Will is carving out career he was destined for

From a very young age, William Firth was impressed with the intricate wood turning skills of his grandfather and his father.

So it was probably no real surprise he would carve out a talent of his own in the craft.

Will Firth has opened Will Firth Woodcraft in Scorton

Yet after leaving school, he first pursued a career in mechanics, originally at Myerscough College, before a change to study as a pushbike mechanic

Late last year, he was inspired to fulfil a passion to run his own business and returning to his creative side and his roots, he opened William Firth Woodcraft in Scorton.

He says: “I planned the business launch in autumn 2016 and I took the plunge in the November.

“The last year has been one of the most rewarding years of my life.

Will's work will be available to buy through Not on the High Street

“And while I learnt so much in previous positions, owning my own business, doing what I love, is definitely a passion fulfilled.”

Will has now celebrated his first full year of trading by being accepted to online retailer, Not on the High Street.

His grandfather, Eric Firth, is an award-winning wood-turner who, along with Will’s Father, passed down all the knowledge and passion of their trade.

Will, who attended school in Blackburn at Witton Park, says he inherited the creative flair and in his youth was always making music or building his own bedroom furniture.

He has always been hand crafting something or other, inspired by seeing his Grandad turning bowls on his lathe.

“I had always wanted to start the business from a young age, thanks to my Grandad and Dad’s abilities in woodworking.

“I studied as a car mechanic originally at Myerscough College, before moving to be a pushbike mechanic, but neither of these jobs fulfilled my passion.”

From his independent workshop , Will creates 100 per cent handmade items for the home and also carries out a range of bespoke projects in all aspects of woodworking.

He says: “We use the highest quality timber for all of our products, which are finished to the highest standard with exceptional attention to detail.

“I am truly passionate about every item we create and want our customers to love their end products too

“Every single one of our products is 100% handmade from start to finish and is therefore unique. Each product has its own story and starts its own journey when it leaves the workshop.”

Throughout 2017, the business has gained nationwide stockists, and has also built strong relationships with breweries up and down the country, creating corporate products such as personalised beer caddies and taster paddles.

“We create a variety of products as well as unique, bespoke wooden furniture.

“Throughout 2017 we have worked a lot with breweries, including Lancaster Brewery and Hammerton Brewery, and increased our number of Stockists including Barton Grange and The Collaborative Store in London, which we hope to continue into 2018 and beyond.”

In the month of November, almost a year to the day since launching the business, the prestigious online retailer, Not on the High Street, added Will’s work to its portfolio

Will adds: “I never dreamt that the business would be a reality, and it’s amazing to see just how far we have come in such a short space of time.

“We can’t wait to see what the future brings and to keep moving on to bigger and better things.

“We have just been accepted to Not on the High Street so that will launch in January 2018, and we are attending Top Drawer in London in January, which is one of the country’s biggest trade shows.

“This year has seen us work with many breweries and businesses on personalised products as well as our products selling directly to consumers, and we hope to grow both sides of the business in 2018 and beyond.

“We intend to grow the product portfolio in 2018 and take on further staff to enable us to keep progressing and growing as we intend to."

https://williamfirthwoodcraft.co.uk