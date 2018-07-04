Hampshire couple get hitched in Blackpool during a round the UK coast marathon

A man completing a charity UK coast run proposed to his partner in Blackpool - after being apart for three months.

Chris Shipley, 31, from Hampshire, popped the question to Laura Sleigh, also 31 and from Hampshire, after being in a relationship for 18 months.

Chris, who is a scaffolder when he is not fundraising, said “Since I left (to complete the run) I'd been thinking about asking her. We haven't actually been together that long, but the moment I met Laura I knew.

"I was going to ask her when I finished, but after not seeing her for almost three months I wanted to ask her when she came up.

"I had thought that by the time she came up I'd be in the Lakes or still on the west of Scotland, but speed and fate brought me to the romantic city of Blackpool."

Rachel, a training and development adviser, had travelled up for the night to see Chris for the first time in three months. She had brought up a pair of new running trainers for Chris, which Chris' dad had hidden the ring in for him.

He explained that he didn't know the right moment to propose saying: "I knew the right moment would just happen, but out in Blackpool nothing appears to be right. We went back to the hotel and we were just watching TV in each other's arms holding hands.

"I had the ring in one hand and I was debating whether to ask her then. Then by fate we swapped hands and Laura was like “what's this?”.

"I didn't say anything as I didn't know what to say. She opens the bag and we both had tears in our eyes."

Chris is currently four months into his coastal run around the UK raising money for Scope, the disability charity.

To follow Chris' progress go to www.facebook.com/greatbritishcoastrun/ and you can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Christopher-Shipley2