Hambleton boy set challenge to walk one million steps despite debilitating condition

A Wyre school boy fighting a rare pain condition has put his best foot forward for charity and has raised more than £1,500.

Daniel Crompton, nine, from Hambleton, set a challenge to walk one million steps before February 21 to raise funds for two charities, despite suffering from the debilitating condition CRPS.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome is a condition which causes excruciating pain, usually due to nerve damage following an injury. Daniel’s problems began as he recovered from a suspected fractured ankle following a game of rugby last year.

The Carleton Green pupil has endured months of daily rehabilitation to get him back on his feet, and suffers regular flare ups which leave him unable to move as even the lightest touch causes terrible pain.

The family is also coming to terms with a recent cancer diagnosis for Daniel’s grandad Dave, the emotional effects of which can trigger a flare-up.

Determined not to be beaten by the illness, and in support of his grandad, Daniel set himself a physical challenge to raise sponsorship of £300 for Prostate Cancer UK and Burning Nights, a CRPS support group.

Within a week he had upped that target to £1,000, thanks to the generosity of friends and family, and posted 86,420 steps.

Two weeks short of his deadline, Dan succeeded in achieving his steps goal and smashed his fundraising target. The family is keeping the fundraiser open for another few weeks before the money is handed over to the charities.

Daniel said: “I’m really pleased that I made it to a million steps, it was hard but I’m glad I did it.

I wanted to do it for me and also for my family. I want to make my family proud, especially my grandad who is very ill, and I want to raise lots of money to say thanks to the charities that help people.”

Few people have ever heard of CRPS and Dan is hoping his challenge will also help to raise awareness of a condition which affects many thousands of people across the UK.

Dan added: “My leg gets really painful because of CRPS, and when that happens it hurts to stand or walk or even blow on it.

“But I’ve been doing physio and they said keeping active is really important, so I wanted to do a million steps to prove that I could.”

Mum Debs Crompton said: “Dan’s illness is so painful, it’s awful for him to go through.

“So it was fantastic to see Dan being so positive and setting himself this challenge. It really gave give him something to focus on.

“Achieving both the steps and fundraising target has made him feel better at a time when he’s dealing with not only his own illness but seeing his grandad very ill too.

“The cause of CRPS isn’t fully understood and there’s no guaranteed treatment.

“The doctors hope that having caught it early and doing the physio that Dan can overcome this in the long term, but many people suffer terribly for years.

“He’s been referred to Great Ormand Street now so we’re hoping they will be able to offer some new ideas.

“We’re so proud of Dan”

To donate, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/DanielCrompton2