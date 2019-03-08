Half a marathon a month pledge by Poulton cancer patient

A Poulton cancer patient is hoping to raise funds for a new cancer unite planned at Blackpool Victoria Hospital by running half marathons.

Mark Dean, 50, of Primrose Way will run a half marthon every month until next January to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who along with the hospital’s own charity Blue Skies, has pledged £150,000 to convert a disused operating theatre at the rear of BVH’s Oncology and Haematology Day Units

Mark with hospital staff

A member of Fylde Coast Runners, the dad-of-two has set himself the target of raising £2,500.

Mark was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2017 and visited the hospital’s A&E department a number of times and wants to give something back.

He added: “I want to say thanks by helping others going through cancer treatment and to me, this new facility sounds fantastic. When you’re very poorly, you don’t want to be stuck waiting in A&E for hours on end.”

The kitchen and bathroom fitter will make his half marathon debut in Wigan on March 17 and will then line up at other events including one in Blackpool as well as taking part in September’s Great North Run for team Rosemere.

The proposed unit will be one of the first ever acute cancer triage units in the UK.

The old theatre would be turned into a 999 call or walk-in assessment and treatment centre exclusively for the hospital’s cancer patients.

Run by doctors and nurses from the hospital’s Acute Oncology Team, it will enable cancer patients to receive immediate specialist care, by-passing the Vic’s busy general A&E department, which they currently have to attend if their condition worsens, they fall ill or suffer treatment side-effects.

It is estimated that when completed later this year, more than 500 local cancer patients a year will benefit from attending the new acute cancer triage unit.

Established in 1997. Rosemere Cancer Foundation provides cancer treatments and services to patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The Rosemere Cancer Centre is based at Royal Preston Hospital but the foundation has eight district hospital cancer units including the one at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

To donate to Mark’s Rosemere fundraising total, go to www.justgiving.com/Mark-Dean13