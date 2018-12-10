‘Guardians’ hidden  in Lowther Gardens

People taking a stroll through a Lytham park may spot a ‘tree guardian’ peeking through branches and shrubs.

People can now ‘adopt’ trees in Lowther Gardens - in return for a cash fee that will go towards the Love Lowther restoration campaign - and have a unique bronze plaque placed on their tree in recognition.

A dog, an otter, a bat and a worker bee are among the ‘guardians’ that have been installed in the park so far.

Catherine Wileman, founder of the Tree Guardians scheme, said: “For councils across the country, the funds are getting smaller and smaller for local parks, so it was a way of investing back in the park and keeping its heritage. Lowther is actually the oldest park in Lytham.

“We are, in the future, looking to start a community tree. It’s going to be a project in the new year.

“We will contact local schools and we will have one tree that we will put these icons on.

“Children could come down and visit the tree as part of their learning projects.

“We were also looking at doing some form of nature walk using the tree guardians.

“The motivation was just to give something back to the community because it’s such a lovely park. People are always walking their dogs in there and using the cafe.”

People can adopt a tree in return for a sponsorship at £1 a week, adding up to a total of £520 for 10 years.

Catherine said: “You can put an icon up, either an icon we already have or a bespoke icon that you want designing.”

Visit the website at www.treeguardians.co.uk.