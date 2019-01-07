Groups spread joy and hope

Have your say

From community dinners to charity collections, residents across the Fylde coast put that extra bit of sparkle into the festive period.

Students from St Mary’s Catholic Academy Sixth Form invited local residents to the St Walburgas Road school for a special party which involved food, songs and a quiz.

Gazette community correspondent Terry Bennett, from Grange Park, said: “When attending the Christmas festivities at St Mary’s Sixth Form Catholic Academy, we were met at the door by sixth form students who escorted us to the Sixth Form Common Room quietly and courteously.

“We were met with the sound of traditional Christmas music, songs and hymns provided by the students Choral Group.

“The music was good and varied and something that the seniors who attended could easily relate to.

“The turnout was good and the room was busy.

“Once everyone was in the room, events started with a quiz followed by a hot, nutritious meal and we were waited on by the students.

“It was a good afternoon and a great example of the school giving back to the community.

“I am looking forward to next year’s event.”

Meanwhile, resort youngsters took part in a charity cooking workshop.

Faye Devine, from Cook Stars Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, held the event in collaboration with The Salvation Army.

Faye said: “As The Salvation Army was holding a Christmas Day dinner, we made over 90 mince pies, which the children made from scratch.

”The event was completely free but we received generous donations from parents for the food hampers and toy appeal.

“It was a lovely event and the children also made Christmas cards.”

At the Wainwright Club on Hornby Road, central Blackpool, a function room was transformed into a winter wonderland for children and adults with learning difficulties and disabilities for a party on Sunday, December 23.

And community spirit was also high in Thornton.

North Fylde Rotary and Thornton Patient Participation Group worked together to help needy families and elderly patients.

A spokesman for North Fylde Rotary said: “North Fylde Rotary donated £300 to Thornton Practice to benefit needy families and elderly patients.

“As a result, 10 hampers were put together containing all the necessary food items along with some treats too.

“These were delivered by the community nurses who identified those who would most benefit. Thanks to everyone involved.”

And North Fylde Rotary’s Santa was also out and about in Cleveleys and Thornton in the run up to Christmas to raise money for charity.