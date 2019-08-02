Grasmere Road fire: Blackpool firefighters investigate tumble dryer that went up in smoke

Blackpool firefighters are investigating the cause of a tumble dryer fire on Grasmere Road.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called at 12:50am on today to a fire on Grasmere Road in Central Blackpool.

There, two crews from Blackpool found a tumble dryer on fire in the outbuilding of a house.

Firefighters say one person at the scene was suffering from smoke inhalation but said that they refused treatment.

Crews spent forty minutes at the scene and used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to put out the tumble dryer.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were unable to confirm the model or brand of the appliance, and said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.