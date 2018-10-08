Grandad dies two weeks after colliding with car while crossing the road in Bispham

A grandfather who suffered critical injuries in a collision with a car has died, police said.

Paul Baker, 70, had been in hospital since the accident, in Kincraig Road, Bispham, two weeks ago but died on Saturday afternoon, a force spokesman said.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, he added.

Two air ambulance helicopters, one believed to be carrying medical staff, were called to help Mr Baker at around 12.45pm on Saturday, September 22, and were seen landing nearby.

Police said he was crossing the road when he was involved in the collision. A black Honda was pictured nearby with damage to its windscreen and bonnet. Its driver stopped at the scene and was helping police with their enquiries.

Kincraig Road was closed between Beattock Place and Galloway Crescent for several hours while investigation work was carried out, with the force's drone team was deployed to take aerial photos.

More to follow