Grandad dies two weeks after being 'struck by car' while crossing the road in Bispham

A grandfather who suffered critical injuries when he was 'struck by a car' has died, police said.

Paul Baker, 70, had been in hospital since the accident, in Kincraig Road, Bispham, two weeks ago but died on Saturday afternoon, a force spokesman said.

The scene of the accident, with the car involved and a pile of belongings in the road (Picture: Danny Cronin)

He had suffered serious head and pelvic injuries, and had been taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, he added.

Two air ambulance helicopters, one believed to be carrying medical staff, were called to help Mr Baker at around 12.45pm on Saturday, September 22, and were seen landing nearby.

Police said he was crossing the road when he was knocked over. A black Honda was pictured nearby with damage to its windscreen and bonnet. Its driver stopped at the scene and was helping police with their enquiries.

In a witness appeal last month, police said Mr Baker "was crossing the Kincraig Road, close to Kincraig Primary School, when he was struck".

Kincraig Road was closed between Beattock Place and Galloway Crescent for several hours while investigation work was carried out, with the force's drone team was deployed to take aerial photos.

