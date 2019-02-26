Grand week as neighbours scoop £1K win

Monday was anything but blue for six Blackpool people who woke up to the news that they had each won a £1,000 cash prize thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Penrose Avenue neighbours landed the tidy sum when FY4 4JS was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery yesterday.

The news comes less than two weeks after six people living on Birch Way in Poulton scooped £30,000 each in the lottery.

One man, Mike Collis, doubled his prize to £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt (pictured) said: “I don’t think there’s any better way to kick-start your week than by winning the lottery, so a big well done to everyone picking up a prize in Blackpool. I hope they spoil themselves with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales in the People’s Postcode Lottery goes to charities,. Some £393 million has been raised to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally, including Fylde Coast Women’s Aid.

Yesterday’s winning Blackpool draw was promoted by the Dogs Trust, which has received a grand total of £9,563,452 in funding from the lottery.