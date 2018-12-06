Grand plans for Blackpool Magic Club after £280k grant boost

More than a quarter of a million pounds has been handed to a youth centre helping children in one the most deprived parts of Blackpool.

The Magic Club, at the back of Sherbourne Road, in Claremont, was opened in March by former Lord Mayor of London Sir Andrew Parmley and has since grown its membership to around 140.

Youngsters at the opening of the Magic Club in Blackpool

Now it has been awarded £280,000 by the Big Lottery Fund to continue delivering sessions for local children, aged eight to 16. Activities include arts and crafts, games, performance and trips.

Sessions cost just 30p and within three months saw youth-related anti-social behaviour in the area fall by 46 per cent – and organisers want to build on their early success.

Interim chief executive Laura White said: “We are delighted to have been granted funds from the Big Lottery.

“In a short time we have already made a big impact, this funding will allow us to build on our activity for the next three years, creating important relationships with local young people and developing new opportunities for them to thrive”.

Chairwoman of the Magic Club and local councillor Lynn Williams said: “The Magic Club is giving young people in the area a safe space to relax, learn and have fun. This funding is going to help us really establish ourselves in the area for many years to come, and make a positive impact for young people and their families.”

The club which already has 140 members, is looking to increase the activities and opportunities available for local youngsters.

This includes its youth volunteering programme, which sees 10 children aged 11 to 15 regularly give their time to support the younger members.

The Magic Club was one of 56 projects in Lancashire to receive a share of £2.4m from the Big Lottery Fund this quarter.