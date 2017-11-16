Gran defies odds to hit her century

Have your say

A grandmother who became Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s oldest ever heart op patient has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Doris Ditchfield, of Ashfield Road, Blackpool, underwent open heart surgery at the Vic in February last year after suffering a heart attack.

Family members were told to say their goodbyes, but the super-gran made a full recovery, and yesterday celebrated her centenary.

Her granddaughter Donna said: “Nana had a heart attack at 98 and they called us all to the hospital and told us she had hours to live.

“Within weeks she had perked up and they gave her open heart surgery, and now she’s made it all the way to 100.”

Born in Warrington, Doris worked in an ammunitions factory during the Second World War.

She moved to Blackpool with her husband Arthur in 1957, where she worked in hotel kitchens until her retirement.

Now she is living proof that life begins at 90, enjoying exotic cruises, music concerts, and Strictly Come Dancing live at the Blackpool Tower.

Donna said: “She’s a big Peter Andre fan and she’s been to see him twice. The last time she saw him she was 97.

“She got tickets last year for Strictly at the Blackpool Tower. She was probably the oldest person there.

“She went abroad for the first time when she was 90.”

Doris said: “I have done a lot of walking in my time. I still walk about but not too far.”