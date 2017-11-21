Government chief visits Blackpool homes

Melanie Dawes, permanent secretary for the department of communities and local government (DCLG), has spent a day in Blackpool looking at its housing challenges.
The visit included discussions with officers and councillors, and a tour of new homes at Queens Park and Foxhall Village and a refurbished home from Blackpool Housing Company’s portfolio.
In a report to full council, Blackpool Council deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell said: “Melanie confirmed she wants government policy to further evolve to help us develop a better housing offer in inner Blackpool, in particular to support more robust regulation of poor quality private rented properties.”
