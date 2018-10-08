Gordon Marsden is looking for a local hero for 2018

A community stalwart who was honoured as a local hero is encouraging people in Blackpool to nominate someone or an organisation for Gordon Marsden’s Local Heroes awards 2018.

It’s just over one year since Enid Sharratt from the Friends of Highfield Park group was named a ‘Green Hero’ for her tireless work in maintaining the park with other volunteers.

Now Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden is on the lookout for local heroes from the charity and third sector across the town.

Enid said: “It was a complete surprise to be named a ‘Green Hero’ at last year’s awards and it meant a lot.

“I am still going down to the park most days to help Gary and Karen Pennington and the rest of the volunteers there.

“We are like one big family and we all muck in together. Just a couple of days ago we were all scrubbing some graffiti off one of the walls.

“The Local Heroes organised by Gordon are a really good initiative and it brings the community together.

“I will certainly be nominating someone for this year’s awards and I would encourage others do the same.”

Gordon said: “In over 20 years I have been the MP, I have always found people in Blackpool to be kind hearted and very supportive of the charity and third sector.

“These awards have been a central part of my commitment to honour and highlight Blackpool’s people and organisations.”

If you know a person, group or organisation that is deserving of such an award, you can nominate them in one of the five categories: