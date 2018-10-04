Google visits a Blackpool school to teach online safety to pupils

Technology company Google visited Blackpool to teach school children how to stay safe when browsing the internet.

The company visited Boundary Primary School in Grange Park to teach pupils about internet safety.

Suzanne Ashton, the school’s headteacher, (inset) said it was a welcome visit from Google and beneficial for the school.

She said: “The session from Google was very informative and we have been doing a lot of work on online safety and as a school it is a priority.

“We want our children to use the internet but to use it safely.”

The school children were also shown Interland, an adventure game to make learning about online safety fun and informative.

Children learn about avoiding hackers, phishers and bullies practising the skills learnt with the programme.

Be Internet Legends is an educational programme aimed at seven to 11-year-olds to help them be safe and confident when accessing the online world. It is done through online platforms, teaching resources and face-to-face workshops and assemblies.

Google also provides free training resources to over 19,000 UK teachers.

Boundary school was recently among eight contenders for the Times Education Supplement’s Primary School of the Year award and has seen its Ofsted rating rise from “requires improvement” to “good” in their most recent inspection.