'Glitch' caused payment problems for Blackpool Vic staff

A "glitch" was blamed for around 900 workers at Blackpool Victoria Hospital not being paid on time today.

Around 900 staff - porters, kitchen workers and nurses working extra shifts - were affected, The Gazette understands.

They should have been paid at midnight but were not. The issue was raised with management, and an internal memo later promised the cash would be paid today.

"There has been an issue with the processing of the weekly payroll which has resulted in payments showing in the bank accounts of weekly paid staff slightly later than normal," a hospital spokesman said.

“We have reassured all weekly paid staff that payments will be in their bank accounts today as scheduled.’’

One kitchen worker, who did not want to be named, said: "It has been quite stressful for many of the staff. We're the backbone of the hospital. We feed the patients and move them about."