Give a little time to help a great cause

Two hours is all Fylde coast people are being asked to give to help out terminal illness charityMarie Curie.

The terminal illness charity’s annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, takes place in March and Marie Curie is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin. It needs local people to help hand out the iconic pins, for donations.

The money raised means Marie Curie nurses can be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

Marie Smith, of Marton, knows first-hand about the support of Marie Curie. Her mum Christine, received help from Marie Curie nurses after she was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Marie said: “When I first found out my mum was terminally ill with COPD, it felt like a ticking time bomb and my brother Christopher and I felt overwhelmed. We were given a glimmer of hope when we were told about the Marie Curie Nurses and the services they provide, who would come in during the night to offer respite.

“Just knowing someone else would be there overnight was such a relief. Nights were the hardest time and mum often woke breathless and panicky which could be very frightening for us all. Prior to her diagnosis my mum was very independent, she was previously a nurse and carer, so it was hard for her to suddenly have those roles reversed. The lovely Marie Curie nurses put her and us completely at ease.

“Mum was just 62 when she died and my way of remembering her and at the same time give something back to Marie Curie is by holding a fundraising celebration on her birthday. Marie Curie will always be very special to us and I cannot thank them enough for making the worst days of my life that little bit easier.”

Marie Curie community fundraiser for Blackpool, Lucy Styles, said: “Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you means you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need.

“What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”