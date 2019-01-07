Girl, 15, arrested on Cleveleys beach on suspicion of being 'drunk and disorderly'

A young girl was arrested on Cleveleys beach following reports that she tried to walk into the sea.

Police and Fleetwood coastguard volunteers were called to Cleveleys beach at 20.45pm on Saturday amid fears a 15-year-old girl was trying to enter the water.

However, a police spokesman said that when officers arrived at the scene they found this was not the case.

The girl, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and later released under investigation. Police said she would be referred to the youth offending team.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "Coastguard officers living nearby attended the incident and four of them were on scene between six and eight minutes of the pagers going off.

"As we arrived it became quickly apparent that the person had been detained by the police and had been placed into custody.

"We stayed on scene until the police officers departed the area at which point we informed our control and given the ‘stand down’."