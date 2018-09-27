Girl, 12, 'offered lift by stranger outside school'

A 12-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly approached by an unknown man who tried to convince her to get into his car.

Police were called at 9.30am yesterday to a report that, on Tuesday at around 4.15pm, the girl had left LSA Technology and Performing Arts College on Worsley Road, Ansdell, and was approached by the man in a 'dark-coloured' Vauxhall car.

He offered her a lift, but she went back into the school and called her parents, police said.

The school has been informed.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 317 of September 26.