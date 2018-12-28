Get stripped for big dip on New Year’s Day in Fleetwood

Brave souls will once again be taking part in a New Year’s Day dip in Fleetwood.

The event takes place on the seafront opposite The Mount pub, on The Esplanade.

Participants will meet up at 8.15am and take the dip at 8.30am.

The event, which is staged on an annual basis, is raising sponsorship money for three good causes - the RNLI, the Air Ambulance and the Miscarriage Association.

Organiser Phil Gibson said: “It’s a fun event and a good way to wake up on New Year’s Day!

“This year we’re doing it a bit earlier because of tide times.

“Fancy dress is optional but people are welcome to join us on the day.

“There’s always a great atmosphere and it’s great to be able to keep this event going.”

There has been a New Year’s dip in Fleetwood since the mid 1990s.