Generations bring dancing delights to Grand stage

Have your say

A Blackpool dance and drama group is gearing up for their bi-annual show.

World at Your Feet is being presented by Whittaker’s at The Grand Theatre tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday .

Performers are aged from two to 84 and will perform a show for the whole family,crammed full with the usual variety of dance delights – Irish, ballet, jazz, tap and scenes from musicals.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It is going to be an amazing show.

“The students have worked extremely hard to show you their talents and for you to come away from the theatre and go ‘wow, that was great’.”

The youngest members – the Tinies – have rehearsed a routine based on Teddy Bears.

They even incorporated a visit to Build a Bear to make their own teddies.

The show begins with an Irish number and the senior girls have put together a jazz routine.”

Last year was the dance and drama group’s 65th year having been formed in 1952.

Show times are 2pm and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday and 7pm on Friday.

Tickets are available from The Grand Theatre box office on (01253) 209190.