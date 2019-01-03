Gazette honoured for front page celebrating life of Jimmy Armfield

The Gazette has been honoured for its front page celebrating the life of the late Jimmy Armfield.

The edition on January 22 last year showed a black and white image of Jimmy running on the beach with the Tower in the background. It beat a host of other regional and national newspaper titles to be named the best front page of 2018 by industry website Hold The Front Page.

Deputy Editor Andy Sykes said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been chosen by the readers of HoldtheFrontPage for this coveted award.

“We wanted to do Jimmy and his family justice with our tribute coverage and this was the ideal picture to use. You don’t need many words when you have a picture that good. It encapsulates Jimmy in his hometown but it is also understated and proud – just like Jimmy himself.

“We dedicate it to Jimmy, his family and every club and charity who were fortunate to be graced by his loyalty and integrity throughout his life.”

Jimmy, who was 82, played around 600 games for Blackpool FC and won 43 caps for England, before a career in management which saw him lead Leeds United to the 1975 European Cup Final.

He also spent nine years at The Gazette, writing about sport on a part-time basis, and became a well-known broadcaster and commentator nationally.