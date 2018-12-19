Garstang natural medicine clinic wins Lux award

The Clinic of Natural Medicine in Garstang, was voted the Best Naturopathic Clinic in the North West in the Lux Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2018.



Clinic owner Janet Wrathall, of Garstang, said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive the award, not really for myself or my clinic but for the fact that naturopathic medicine is now becoming recognised as a respected health profession in its own right.

“We have been working hard for many years with our associations to help people understand what we do as a profession.

“Our work is very similar to a GP, but we use natural medicines instead of allopathic drugs.

“At the clinic we have pioneering diagnostic equipment to analyse nutritional status, toxic loading of the body, emotional states, musculo-skeletal status, bio-energetic blockages and much more, combining naturopathy, diet and nutrition, homeopathy, herbal medicine, toxicology and quantum energy healing to help treat all chronic diseases.

“It has been useful to gain insights into how to treat others from experiencing my own health challenges in the past.

“We cleanse the body of heavy metal burdens, candida/fungus, serious pathogens and rebuild immunity.”