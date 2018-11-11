Garstang marks centenary of the end of the First World War Garstang remembrance service Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Members of the community in Garstang turned out in droves to honour those who gave their lives in the First World War. This year’s Armistice marks 100 years since the end of the conflict. Garstang remembrance service Townsfolk gathered for a parade and service of remembrance. Garstang remembrance service Garstang remembrance service Garstang remembrance service Garstang remembrance service The World Famous Elvis Show, Blackpool Opera House