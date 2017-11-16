Garstang is blooming marvellous

Green fingered enthusiasts from Garstang scooped a total of eight awards and medals at the Northwest in Bloom Awards held in the Floral Hall, Southport.

The two day awards ceremony celebrated a host of neighbourhood and community projects as well as individual in bloom teams.

Kepple Lane Park trustees with their in bloom award

Betty Horner and Nancy Cowell of Sandbriggs Court were awarded in the outstanding category as well as the Garstang Millenium Green and Kepple Lane Park, who both also received gold in the parks category

Kepple Lane Park was also awarded the Holgates Caravan Trophy for the best small Biodiversity Area

St Thomas School which had already won a Gold Medal in Young Wyre in Bloom, was awarded an Environmental Award for Schools one of only five awarded in the whole North West region

And the Garstang in Bloom team ‘ The Bloomers ‘ returned to winning ways by being awarded a Gold medal in the Small Town Category .

The team from St Thomas's CE Primary School in Garstang celebrate their award

Alan Pearson Chairman of Garstang in Bloom said: “ It is wonderful to be back in competitions and winning awards again as it raises the profile of the Town.”

"So many people with the community have worked so hard, not only the Bloomers but those working in the neighbourhood categories as well.

"Work has already commenced to ensure that we at least maintain our standards in the future, you will notice teams working not only on the traditional Wednesday evenings but now Wednesday mornings and Saturdays.

"Finally grateful thanks to all those who sponsored us because without sponsorship we could not present such wonderful displays."