A Lancashire sports club is hoping for a £650 extension and refrubishment but it needs the public's help for plans to become reality.

Plans to transform Garstang Sports Club into a new look community and sports club have been revealed.

The current clubhouse is reportedly 'unfit for purpose' and there are plans in place for the site - which is home to cricket, rugby, football, tennis and kayaking clubs - to undergo a £650K extension and refurbishment.

Find out below what the project involves and how the community can help.

Top: Garstang Community Sports Club in 2016. Bottom: how it is set to look following the refurbishment.

What does the refurbishment involve?

The first phase will look at providing four new large, modern changing rooms, each with dedicated shower facilities, as well as improved storage and access to all pitches. The second phase is then hoping to improve, modernise and "significantly extend[]" the club's facilities for the whole community.

Both phases are due to be delivered before March 2025, with Garstang Sports Club Chairman Charlie Collinson, who has been involved in the club for 50 years, adding that he is "excited" that the project is becoming a reality.

The proposed new interior of the club

How is it being funding?

In total the club hope to raise £600,000 for the first phase of the fundraising project, and so far Wyre Council have agreed £280K of funding, two private businesses have sent donations of £50k and £20k respectively, and a crowdfunding page has raised nearly £12,000.

To raise the remaining amount - around £250k - a fundraising group of volunteers are preparing local grant applications and calling for more support from local businesses and the community through their crowdfunding page and numerous events they are holding in the coming months.

The first stage of the project will only be funded if at least £20,000 is pledged by February 12 on crowdfunder from a minimum of 100 supporters: if this is done, the club also hopes to secure funding of up to £10,000 from Sport England.

A spokesperson for the fundraising committe said: "There is a lot of work to do and everyone can get involved to create a community space the town can be proud of. Garstang and surrounding areas need a vibrant hub for sports enthusiasts and community users alike. It is an important asset for the town and we want to make it inviting and open to everyone. Some people may not know where it is or think it is only for sporting enthusiasts. It is much bigger than this and we want to put Garstang Community Sports Club on the map and make people feel proud to be part of its development."

How can you help

You can donate to the crowfunding page here, whilst various fundraising events have also been organised over the coming months including a spin and zumba marathon on the weekend of February 17-18, a car wash and community hike in March with Second Life Outdoors.

The old interior of the club

Find out more about the refurb and have you say

The first of three public consultations will take place on Thursday January. 25 at Garstang Sports Clubhouse. There will be plans available to view and short presentations at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

A further two sessions have been arranged on Thursday, February 1 at Booths (cafe upstairs) 6pm to 8pm and Saturday February, 3 at Garstang library 10am to 12noon. Plans and information will be displayed and the fundraising volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions.