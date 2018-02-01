Gardening: 5 of the best water features

Have your say

We look at 5 of the best garden water features

Gnome Garden Water Fountain - Multi-coloured, Tesco, £86.99

A colourful and quirky addition to any garden or patio.

This water feature will add the fun factor to any outdoor space and will certainly brighten up a dull day.

No plug supplied, requires connection to a safety protected electrical supply.

The water recirculates and will need replacing from time to time.

Also, evaporation will occur, so ensure the fountain is periodically topped-up.

Wooden Tiered Fountain, Wayfair, £78.99

This two tier barrel fountain is the really quick way to create an instant water feature in your garden. Made from solid wood with metal fittings, it has two large barrels with waterfall effect between them.

Stylish Fountains 5 Pool Cascading Spills Garden Fountain, Homebase, £20

This beautiful water feature has five pools in a stone setting with added moss effect detail to deliver a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere. The water will gently cascade down through the pools changing direction as it goes, and then reciruclate. This stylish feature will enrich any area of your indoor or outdoor space. All you need is included, just install and enjoy.

Rufus the Pug in the Bath Water Feature - H40cm by Ambienté, Primrose, £69.99

Add some whimsical charm to your outdoor space with this cute and charming Pug water feature.

Guests will be delighted by the intricately detailed design, whilst the sound of falling water will bring some additional relaxation to your garden.

Stone Polyester Resin Water Fountain with Light, Wayfair, £132.99

This pebble design Water Fountain made from polyester resin is the perfect addition to any garden display.