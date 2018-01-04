Gardening: 5 of the best garden statues

We look at 5 of the best garden statues

Fairy with Lantern, www.sueryder.org/shop, £29.99

An elegant fairy garden ornament (pictured below), with a lantern moulded from weather resistant polyresin. This garden statue is perfect to have in any garden and is great for adding charm.

Thumper statue, www.dobbies.com, £10.99

Purposefully aged stonework to lend your outdoor space an antique appearance. Add some real character to your garden with this long eared talking piece.

The Secret Garden Fairies Pondering Fairy statue, www.gardensite.co.uk, £29.95

It’s not essential to believe in fairies but you may be converted by the charming Pondering Fairy statue from Toscano’s Secret Garden collection. This exquisite creature of the imagination is portrayed in a meditative pose, an enchanting sight with butterfly wings spread out and with her head resting wistfully on her hands.

Sophia, www.therange.co.uk, £78

Beautifully dainty and elegant, this gorgeous Sophia garden Ornament exudes sophistication. Delicately poised with a contemplative manner, her smooth finish and soft white colour will create a stunning feature amongst your garden greenery.

Terracotta Warriors Stone Ornament - Large Garden statue, www.statuesandsculptures.co.uk, £422.99

These high quality stone garden statues are beautiful and elegant works of art. Suitable for garden, commercial and residential building places. Terracotta Warrior garden statues are expertly hand-crafted. The stone is durable and strong, withstanding all weather conditions. Please Note: Due to the handcrafted nature of our designs, all colours, weights and measurements shown are approximate and are intended as a guide only.