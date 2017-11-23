Gardening: 5 of the best deckchairs

We look at 5 of the best garden deckchairs

Deluxe Recliner Chair with Cushion, £75.99, www.wayfair.co.uk

Comfortable recliner chair whether you want to sit at a table, lie in the sun or just catch up with friends - this chair is ideal.The cushion is a modern take on a traditional floral design.

HOME Deck Chair, £34.99, www.argos.co.uk

Great for relaxing in the garden, on the patio or balcony, this stylish cream deckchair features three back positions to ensure comfort. Easily foldable, this deckchair can be stored away during the cooler months.

Country Lane Deckchair, £110, www.in-spaces.com

This deckchair is made from beech wood and designed by British artist and designer Jacqueline Hammond, and is part of her Smart Deco collection, featuring art print deckchairs, cushions and lampshades.

With its enticing avenue of trees on the sling, this design features a print of a painting entitled ‘Mum’s Drive Home’, depicting an atmospheric drive down a winding road from a coastal town in Devon.

Blue Striped Deck Chair, www.argos.co.uk, £32.99

Bring the classic beach look and feel to your garden with this striped wooden deck chair. Made from FSC certified wood this chair has a multi-position back rest so you can always find the right position to rest and relax in.

Kettler Surf Multi-Position Recliner, £99.00, www.johnlewis.com

Embodying contemporary style, this chair features an iron grey aluminium frame, while the UV-resistant textilene seat and back offer maximum comfort with no need for cushions. The Surf collection is lightweight, comfortable, and easy to store.