Gadgets: 5 of the best projectors

We look at 5 of the best projectors

EPSON EB-X31 Long Throw Office Projector, PC World, £249.97

Add vibrant colour and clarity to your work presentations with a bright output which can still be seen in a lit meeting room. The Epson EB-X31 Projector also benefits from a split-screen mode – ideal for video conferences and side by side image display. The Epson iProjection service allows you to project images, files and presentations from your smart device. It works by reading a QR code projected on the screen from your smart device. The 1.2x optical zoom means you can clearly direct viewer’s attention to where it needs to be during a presentation. The zoom is also useful when displaying photographs and images.

Acer X137H 3D WXGA Home Entertainment Projector - White, Ao.com, £399

This Acer projector is ideal for home movie nights. It delivers a detailed Full HD picture quality, so all your films will look fantastic. You’ll be able to transform your garden or lounge into a cinema with a maximum screen size of 270 inches. The high 20000:1 contrast ratio guarantees vibrant colours in any light, making those high-octane action scenes look better than ever. This model has both HDMI and VGA ports so it’s super easy to connect to your Blu-ray player or console. This projector is also compatible with 3D gaming software, so you’re ready for the future of gaming.

OPTOMA GT1080 Short Throw Full HD Gaming Projector, www.currys.co.uk, £649.99

Experience incredible HD projection at home with the Optoma GT1080 Full HD Short Throw Gaming Projector. Whether you’re watching a 3D Blu-ray, playing your favourite game or making an important presentation, the Optoma GT1080 delivers the best of all your media in Full 1080p HD. The short throw projector doesn’t need a huge amount of space to display pictures up to a huge 100", and can be positioned just over a metre away from the display surface. A dedicated game mode optimises colour reproduction, to ensure that you can always see the finest detail and areas around you in the midst of the action, so you can play without compromise. You can expect bright, vivid colours thanks to the bulb, which has a 6000 hour life span for long term usage without constant maintenance.

Acer H7550ST 3D Full HD 1080p Short Throw Home Cinema Projector, 3000 lumens, 16000:1, Bluetooth, inc 2x 3D glasses, www.very.co.uk, £899.99

Acer H7550ST projector displays large image up to 100 in 1.5m distance and delivers flicker-free 3D imaging with 144Hz speed rate and high brightness. With a hidden wireless MHL adapter and Bluetooth® audio connection, H7550ST works as wireless projector to have more neat appearance and more flexible placement while delivering big screen with excellent resolution and audio.

Sony LSPX-P1 HD 720p Ultra Short Throw Portable Laser Projector with Wi-Fi, www.johnlewis.com, £999.95

Project whatever you like wherever you like in the home with the LSPX-P1. It’s super-compact, and with ultra short throw technology you can project a crisp, clear, high quality image with it placed right up close to the wall. Project TV content, home movies, holiday snaps and transform your living space. With Wi-Fi connectivity you can beam content from your smart device, or project other content like the time and ambient images with the download of a dedicated app onto your smart device.