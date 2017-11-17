Fylde welcomes new councillor after landslide vote

Fylde Council has welcomed a new member to its ranks following the election of a new councillor.

Jayne Nixon, of Chain Lane, Staining, will join Fylde mayor John Singleton as councillor for Staining and Weeton after winning a landslide vote.

Coun Nixon, a Conservative Party candidate, won 401 out of 549 votes at the by-election yesterday, beating Labour’s Nick Ansell and the Liberal Democrats’ Beverly Harrison.

She said: “I have lived in the village for such a long time and I have been on the Parish Council for 10 years now. My children have all grown up in the village. I’m looking forward to moving forward with it and doing the best I can for everybody who lives in Staining and Weeton as their representative.

“It’s an honour to be thought of so highly to be able to do this. Not everybody gets the chance to represent their village.”

Coun Nixon announced her bid for the council chair following the resignation of former portfolio holder for customer and operational services Albert Pounder, who stood down as a councillor due to ill health.

Some 23 per cent of voters in Staining and Weeton voted in the by-election, with 50 per cent of votes coming in by mail.

Coun Nixon said: “I’m going to have to get my feet under the tabl; I’m going to do some training and after that address local issues.”People have concerns about flooding and the volume and speed of traffic going through our village. These are the two serious issues.”

Coun John Singleton said: “I thought it was a good result for Jayne and I think she’ll make a very good councillor because she has been in the area for quite some time.

“This was a by-election so normally they are fairly low in turnout, but even so it’s the votes that count and what’s what matters in the end.”

Coun Nixon will take her seat at Fylde Council on December 4.