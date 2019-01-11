Fylde teen Ella Grace shines on big screen

A Fylde teenager is looking forward to building on her big screen debut after earning praise from its star for her performance.

Ella Grace Gregoire, from St Annes, has been delighted with the feedback since successfully auditioning for a key role in the independent comedy-drama Sometimes Always Never – and is eagerly relishing it going on general release in the UK next month.

The film, starring veteran Bill Nighy alongside Jenny Agutter and Tim McInnerny, tells the story of family with an exceptional Scrabble vocabulary who cannot put their words to use ton communicate with each other, and their journey to reconnect.

Ella Grace, 18, plays the girlfriend of Jack, grandson of Nighy’s character. Jack is played by Louis Healy, son of Auf Wiedershen Pet actor Tim Healy and actress and prssenter Denise Welch.

“It was a wonderful experience,” Ella Grace said. “Bill said he was impressed by my acting, which was lovely. I got on with all the cast who were so down to earth and really made filming feel like fun.”

A former pupil of Carr Hill High School, Kirkham, Ella Grace has previously acted on TV, including a role in Coronation Street, but she said her film debut was “a totally different experience to anything I have ever done before”.

Ella Grace is a familiar face at the Streetwise Youth Community, which was founded in Lytham by her mum and dad Elaine and Gerry Gregoire and now has a base in Warton.

Elaine said: “We are very proud of her and had the fantastic opportunity to go along to the film’s premiere in London.”