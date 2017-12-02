Fylde gain superb bonus point win

Have your say

Full time: Fylde 29 Bishops Stortford 22

Bottom club Fylde got a much needed boost with this outstanding bonus point win, clinching deserved victory in the dying stages.

Fylde took the lead after nine minutes through winger Tom Grimes after fine work by Connor Wilkinson, who created the opening. Greg Smith added the conversion.

On 15 minutes, the home side scored a second, unconverted try to make it 12-0.

Bishops Stortford reduced the arrears with a penalty by skipper George Cullen on 27 minutes (12-3).

On 35 minutes Tom Carleton claimed the home side's third try in opportunist style after latching on to a looping pass by Chris Briers. Alex Dolly added the goal points (19-3)

In stoppage-time Bishops Stortford reduced the arrears with a penalty try.

Dolly made it 22-10 with a penalty after 50 minutes.

Bishops Stortford scored a converted try by Chris Smith on 63 minutes. Cullen kicked the goal (22-17).

Bishops Stortford pressed hard for the equalising try and it came on 70 minutes with a pushover try by Steve Ball (22-22).

Fylde clinched victory in valiant fashion on 79 minutes, replacement Luke Fowden going over after sustained pressure at the death. Dolly converted (29--22)