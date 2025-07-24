New hope for Kirkham pool as the council take back control

Fylde Council has reclaimed the long shuttered Kirkham pool in a bid to revive the cherished community facility and explore fresh funding routes for its future reopening.

Closed since storm damage in December 2021 the pool has stood empty for over three years leaving a gap in community provision and growing concern over its future.

Now, the council’s move to reclaim the site signals renewed intent to bring swimming back to Kirkham and the wider rural Fylde area.

Ahead of the transfer Fylde Council approved £150,000 from its capital investment reserve for urgent building preservation works.

In addition £75,000 per year has been earmarked to maintain the site while it remains out of use.

These measures build on the YMCA’s earlier safeguarding work and are intended to keep the building in stable condition while options for its future are considered.

A recent condition survey has revealed that refurbishing the facility will now cost around £3 million - a rise from the previous £2.62 million estimate reflecting the building’s deterioration and rising material costs.

While a recent bid for National Lottery Heritage Fund support was unsuccessful, the council says it is continuing to explore other funding streams and partnership opportunities.

Crucially, the current tender to appoint an operator for St Annes pool includes an option for the chosen provider to also run Kirkham pool - provided future investment can be secured.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “We know how much the pool means to local people and we share the community’s ambition to see it reopen. Every month the site sits empty, the risks and costs grow.”

Council Leader Councillor Karen Buckley, said: “Taking back ownership of Kirkham pool shows our determination to do everything we can to see swimming return. We’ll continue to work towards this goal, but our plans must be rooted in financial reality.”

While challenges remain, including uncertainty around future council funding there is growing optimism that the doors of Kirkham pool may one day reopen.

For the latest updates, visit www.fylde.gov.uk/swimming-in-fylde.