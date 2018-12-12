Fylde Coast Women’s Aid gets three year funding boost

Fylde Coast Women’s Aid will be able to continue its specialist service for high risk victims of domestic abuse for the next three years thanks to a big cash boost.

The award of £374,447 from the Big Lottery Fund will fund FCWA’s independent domestic abuse advisor (IDVAs) service across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The IDVA team provides specialist support for people at a high risk of serious harm from a current or former partner, with specialist advisors on hand for men and minorities.

Fylde Coast Women’s Aid service manager Tina Hibbard (pictured) said: “This is fantastic news for the organisation, but most importantly for victims of domestic abuse on the Fylde coast.

“The funding from Big Lottery is recognition of the value of specialist domestic abuse organisations to help victims and their dependent children to stay safe.”

The funding boost will also enable the project to develop a new service just for older women.

It was awarded during the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which ran from November 25 until December 10, starting on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and ending on Human Rights Day.

A spokesman for FCWA added: “FCWA has supported victims of domestic abuse for 25 years, welcoming more than 1,700 women and 2,000 children into its refuges and helping over 25,000 service users in the community.”

The helpline can be called on (01253) 596699 onMonday to Friday 9am until 9.30pm, and Saturday to Sunday from noon until 9pm.