Fylde coast town's second bench to honour armed forces

A little part of Cleveleys could be forever England if hopes for an armed forces area come to fruition.

County councillor Andrea Kay and residents Paul and Sharon Riley-Clarke are forming a committee to support members and former members of the forces.

And Sharon and Paul have already done their bit, by paying for a second decorated metal bench to be placed in the town.

The new bench, near the Christmas Tree in Victoria Road, features cut-outs of British soldiers and bi-planes to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and complements the first bench further along the road, which features poppies and bees.

Sharon said: “We thought it’d be a nice thing to do again.

“We loved the last one, which was installed in 2016, and wanted to create another one to share with local people.

“Both my husband and I have a lot of respect for the armed forces; my own dad served with the RAF for a number of years, so making this contribution is something that is close to our hearts.

“Andrea Kay asked us to join her to champion the armed forces. We are hoping to fund-raise and have an Armed Forces theme for that area of Cleveleys.”

The mayor of Wyre, Coun Marge Anderton, was at the unveiling of the bench. She said: “The bench looks beautiful and it is so generous of Sharon and Paul to fund these memorial tributes.

“It was a pleasure to be there for the unveiling and to thank them for all they do.”

Andrea Kay said: “Many thanks to Paul and Sharon and together we are planning our first event in February.”