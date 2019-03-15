Fylde coast's former RBS banks go up for sale

A number of banks which closed across the Fylde coast in January have been put up for sale.

The former Royal Bank of Scotland branches in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Poulton have all gone on the market after the bank closed 54 branches throughout the country at the beginning of the year.

The former RBS in Fleetwood is one of the banks up for sale.

The branches are being marketed by estate agent Avison Young and vary in price.

The Blackpool Talbot Square building is listed with offers above £200,000 , the Market Place branch in Poulton has offers above £150,000 and the former Lord Street bank in Fleetwood, inset, is up for more than £110,000.

The closures in January followed on from RBS branches in Bispham, South Shore, Cleveleys, Garstang and St Annes closing last year. They were part of 162 closures resulted in 792 job losses.

The Cleveleys branch on Victoria Square is still for sale whilst the St Annes and South Shore buildings are being offered for rent by Avison Young.

The Kirkham branch was also closed in January however there is no information on the future of the building.

The closure on January 28 meant there were no banks remaining in the market town.