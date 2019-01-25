Fylde coast remembers Holocaust

A poignant service to remember those who suffered in the Holocaust has been held at St Annes Synagogue for the third successive year - and this time there was a record turn-out.

A key speaker at this year’s Holocaust Memorial Service was Fylde resident Werner Conn.

Holocaust Memorial Day at St Annes Synagogue. Pictured is Werner Conn.

He was one of the 10,000 Jewish children transported to the UK and America with the Kindertransport, escaping from the Nazis in June 1939. He moved to the North West in the 1950s.

The service was attended by Fylde coast MPs Gordon Marsden and Paul Maynard, councillors and dignitaries from across the coast and many schoolchildren.

Michelle Morris, one of the organisers, said: “We were pleased with the turn-out, particularly the young people.

“We must remember how easy it is for society to fall into chaos and for this sort of thing to happen.”

Holocaust Memorial Day at St Annes Synagogue. Hodgson pupil Nicola Mahtani plays the flute.

