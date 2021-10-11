Now, the cast and crew of The Hollow are preparing for their new opening night

“It feels great to be getting back into the character and running through the play again” said Tim Greenwood who plays Edward Angkatell “As well

as relearning the role, which didn’t take as long as I’d worried it might, we’ve also had a couple of new cast members join the play to replace

A scene from The Hollow, performed by Fylde Coast Players

some of the original team. It’s brought a new dynamic to some of the scenes as every actor brings their own interpretation to their character.”

Harry Chambers who is one of the new cast members playing the role of Gudgeon the butler said “I was really pleased to be offered this part. I’ve

always been an Agatha Christie fan and this is a great character who brings some humour to the story.”

‘The Hollow’ will be presented on October 20-23 Fyldat Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham. Tickets from the box office 01253 794221 or

Fylde Coast Players cast who are performing The Hollow at Lowther Pavilion